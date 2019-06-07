71-year-old woman dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 321 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Last night at 8:30 PM, Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on FM-321, five miles west of the city of Tennessee Colony in Anderson County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car, Emilie Fay Pipkin, 71, of Tennessee Colony was traveling west on FM-321, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway where it struck a tree and rolled over into a shallow pond. Pipkin, who was unrestrained, was pronounced at the scene by Judge James Westley and transported to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.