1 man killed in wreck on Loop 281 after striking railroad bridge

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a wreck on Thursday evening in Longview.
Officer Kristie Brian with Longview Police Department said that the wreck involved one vehicle. The vehicle struck the railroad crossing bridge on Loop 281 at Nay Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and succumbed to his injuries there.
Brian said that three lanes of traffic are blocked on 281 as of 8:20 p.m. and that drivers are asked to avoid the area.
