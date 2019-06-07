Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool will not open this summer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler announced Friday morning that its Fun Forest Pool will not open this summer.
The city says it discovered some unforeseen issues during ADA construction and while prepping the pool for summer use.
"We became aware of critical leakage issues. A third party was brought in to evaluate the pool structure, pump system and needed repairs. It was determined the City could not open the pool at this time due to unsafe swimming conditions,” according to a statement from the City of Tyler.
The pool at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd. is a 50-meter, Olympic-sized pool built in 1938. The City says repairs will take about three months or longer.
"While we understand the disappointment this news brings, we take the safety of our residents very seriously and are not willing to compromise that safety,” said Russ Jackson, director over Parks. “We invite all to cool off at the Faulkner Park Spraygrounds and the newly renovated Splasher the Dolphin splash pad at Bergfeld Park, which are up and running during approved park hours.”
