Toddler dies in Texarkana house fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 22-month-old boy died after a house fire Wednesday in Texarkana, Texas.
It happened at a home in the 3000 block of Meadows Drive, according to fire officials on the scene.
Fire crews suspect the blaze was caused by a fan connected to a faulty plug.
The toddler was the only person in the room where the fire started.
Five other children and an adult also were in the home, authorities said.
Fire crews were notified by the adult in the home and passers-by.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.