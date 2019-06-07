Renovations to beloved “Splasher” dolphin statue finished as splash pad opens for summer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations to “Splasher” at Bergfeld Park in Tyler have been completed just as the city of Tyler reopened the park’s splash pad for the public to enjoy.
Splasher the Dolphin has been around since the 1970s and is the focal point of the splash pad at Bergfeld Park. In Oct. 2018, the city decided to set Splasher aside as they renovated the splash pad instead of doing away with it. The project was phase three of the Bergfeld Park master plan and was 100 percent funded by donations.
There are still a few minor details that will be completed in the upcoming weeks, and a grand opening for the project has been set for Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The splash pad is activated by a sensor located on the concrete of the pad and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
