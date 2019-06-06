East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well, certainly not as much rain today as we expected earlier, but some showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast, especially over the northern sections of East Texas overnight tonight as an area of low pressure moves over the northern 1/2 of East Texas. We are not expecting many severe storms to occur, but some lightning/thunder and rain are possible as this area moves through tonight. During the day on Friday, a few scattered showers and/or thundershowers will be possible, but the chances have diminished to only 30% or less. Most of us should stay fairly dry on Friday, but a few may see some rain. Over the upcoming weekend, chances for rain are gone, but it will be very warm with Heat Index values nearing 100 degrees during the heat of the day. A weak front overnight Sunday will usher in some drier and cooler air to East Texas. Lows are likely to remain in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s through most of next week. Lower humidity values are expected as well, so the mornings will be nice and mild and the afternoons will be warm and not too humid. Enjoy!