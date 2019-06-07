Man shot after he charged at Gladewater officers with rifle pleads guilty to assault charges

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man who was shot by police pleaded guilty to assault on a public servant in a Gregg County courtroom.
David Neill, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a public servant on Friday during a hearing. He was sentenced to six years of probation and must pay a $1,500 fine. His gun has been seized and will remain in the custody of law enforcement.
The case against Neill stems from an incident in January 2018 when Gladewater police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Melba Street.
When the officers arrived on the scene they were met by Neill in the yard of the residence. They reported Neill was carrying a rifle and was moving toward the officers. Neill refused to comply with the officers' commands for him to put down his weapon and, as seen on body camera footage, pointed the rifle in their direction.
The officers quickly reacted and three gunshots are then heard in the footage. Neill was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officers were placed on administrative leave as the Texas Rangers and the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.
