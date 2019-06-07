Main Street Gallery to host 110@110 anniversary fundraiser

“So to kick off the celebration, we’re actually opening up at noon and going from noon to four to allow people to come in here and preview it because it’s also in collaboration with Second Saturday Hit the Bricks, so there’s going to be a lot going on on the square and we want all those people to feel welcome to come in here and see all of the artists works," said Amber Rojas-Varona, the Main Street director. “At 5:30 is when we’ll actually release everyone to physically take them off the wall, if you want to buy them. So, you get to pick your art, go home with your art, and also support the gallery main street all in one day. You also get to have fun and actually meet the artist because a lot of the artists will be attending.”