Longview Summer Boat Show offers new technology, bigger engines this year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re in the market for a new boat, you’ll want to head to Longview this weekend for the annual boat show at Maude Cobb.
Unlike the RV & Boat show held at the convention center, this one is just about boats.
“We showcase the boats that we sell," said Jeff Gage, the general manager of Plano Marine of East Texas. "We want to bring all the boats we offer to one location so everybody can come out here and feel free to shop.”
Jeremiah Dollgener, his wife and their six kids all came out on Thursday evening to check out the selection.
“Most of the time we come to the RV show, the RV and Boat show; this is the first time we’ve gone to just the boat show," said Dollgener.
Dollgener said he and his wife were having just as much fun as the kids.
While the show is fun for many, it can be a serious shopping weekend for some.
“They’re going to find several different brands of boats here, several different styles of boats everywhere from fishing boats to fiberglass bass boats to pontoon boats, sport boats, surf boats," said Gary Nichols, owner of Nichols Marine. "There’s a lot of different variety of boats for them to see.”
Nichols said the new technology on the boats — including new displays on the fishing boats, smarter engines, smarter fish finders — aren’t the only new things for boat lovers to get excited about.
“You’ll see pontoon boats that have 350 horsepower on them, also," said Nichols. "So, pontoon boats that actually perform.”
Gage said pontoon boats are the biggest seller in the boat market, right now.
“Pontoons boat have come a long way, as we like to say this isn’t your grandpa’s party barge anymore," said Gage. “They’re fast, they’re fun and they’re versatile.”
The boat show runs from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission to the show is free and all ages are welcome.
The event will showcase boats from Plano Marine of East Texas and Nichols Marine.
