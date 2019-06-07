Longview police identify victim in fatal crash at railroad bridge

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police have identified a person killed in a Thursday evening wreck.
The man has been identified as John Billy McAlpin, 84, of Longview.
The department released a statement on the crash Friday afternoon.
“At this time it appears that McAlpin was traveling southbound and for an unknown reason his car veered into the median striking the guardrail. McAlpin was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the department statement reads.
McAlpin died after his 2015 Nissan Murano struck the rail, located on Loop 281 at Nay Street in Longview. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and succumbed to his injuries there.
