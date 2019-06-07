Longview police, firefighters square off in doughnut-eating contest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - June 7 is National Doughnut Day, and what better way to celebrate than a doughnut eating contest?
Members of the Longview Police Department and the Longview Fire Department went head to head in a doughnut-eating contest Friday morning.
But who will win the coveted stuffed doughnut? Will it be the favorites or will fire bring an upset? Will competitors get upset? Will stomachs get upset? Find out in this KLTV webx with Jamey Boyum.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.