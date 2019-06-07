Longview police arrest 2 women on aggravated robbery charges

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - After officers with the Longview Police Department did some investigation, they wound up arresting two women who allegedly called 911 to report that they had been robbed Thursday night.
In an odd twist, both women were charged with aggravated robbery.
Jasmin Ashley Bisor and Nehalia Lynn Ingram, both 18-year-old Longview residents, are still being held in the Gregg County jail. They were each charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.
Each woman’s bond amount was set at $100,000.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, LPD officers responded to a 911 call about an armed subject in the 2300 block of McCann Road at about 10:18 p.m. Thursday. Once they got to the scene, they started interviewing the people involved, including two women who were later identified as Bisor and Ingram.
Immediately, the Longview police officers started noticing inconsistencies in the women’s stories.
“The females stated they had been robbed by a black male brandishing a handgun, and he was currently parked down the road from their location,” the Facebook post stated.
Police located the subject, and it turned out he had called 911 to report a robbery as well, said Kristie Brian, a spokeswoman for the Longview Police Department. Brian said that after further investigation, the officers determined that Bisor and Ingram coordinated with two men who ran off to rob a man of his money and phone.
Brian said one of the suspects who ran off was armed with a handgun.
Bisor and Ingram were arrested at the scene and were taken to the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police officers are still searching for the male suspects, Brian said.
