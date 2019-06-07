Houston Texans CEO announces firing of general manager after only one season

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Chairman and CEO of the NFL’s Houston Texans has announce that they have fired the team’s general manager.
CEO Cal McNair released a brief statement on then ending of the organization’s relationship with GM Brian Gaine, who had signed a 5-year contract but had only finished out one season.
McNair said that Gaine is a man of high character and his contributions to the Texans is appreciated. However, they are immediately searching for a new general manager, having relieved Gaines of his duties.
The response of Twitter followers of the Houston Texans expressed their displeasure with the decision.
