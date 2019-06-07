Harrison County jailer arrested while allegedly intoxicated on duty, in possession of drugs

On June 6, 2019 at approximately 10:00 pm, a jail Sgt. with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office contacted HCSO Patrol Sergeant Castillo with suspicions that a deputy jailer, David Jones, may be working his shift intoxicated. Jones had been seen making several trips to his vehicle. Sgt. Castillo arrived at the jail to make contact with Jones. After further investigation, Castillo found Jones to be intoxicated with an unknown substance. Jones admitted to have smoked CBD oil and advised he had more in his vehicle. Jones gave Sgt. Castillo consent to search his vehicle. Inside the vehicle, Sgt. Castillo found marijuana and other CBD oil. Also located were several indigent inmate packages which are property of the jail. A prescription pill bottle containing Clonazepam tablets which were prescribed to an inmate were located inside one of Jones’ pockets. David Jones was arrested and booked at the Harrison County Jail.