Governor signs East Texas legislator’s bill removing limit on Texas school marshals

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill to increase the number of armed faculty in schools which participate in the marshal’s program.
Before, only a certain amount of school marshals with concealed firearms were allowed on campuses. A house bill filed by state Rep. Cole Hefner proposed removing that limit.
Current laws allow one marshal per 200 students. HB 1387 removes any limits.
The bill does not require Texas schools to participate in the school marshal program and only applies to campuses that have school marshals.
The marshal program differs from the guardian program some Texas schools use. The marshals program allows for state funding but requires more strict testing and training.
