Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy today with a light northwesterly breeze. A slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon, but most places will remain dry today. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the weekend. Temperatures will be nice in the mornings with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. North winds will be light through the weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. A weak cold front arrives early Monday. Not much chance for rain with this front, but winds will be a bit breezy to start the work week. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the mid to upper 60s in the mornings and afternoon highs will be slightly below average in the mid 80s next week.