Expedition Egypt: New exhibit explores mummification, ancient pyramids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pharaohs, tombs, mummies and pyramids are the stars of a new exhibit exploring the ancient culture of Egypt.
‘Expedition Egypt’ opens Saturday at the Discovery Science Place in downtown Tyler. Visitors will learn how ancient Egyptians mummified their leaders and discover how ancient Egyptian rituals still influence pop culture today.
According the Discovery Science Place, although the exhibit is suitable for older elementary students to adults, and does have some hands-on activities as well, it is not suitable for the youngest visitors as many of the set pieces are not meant to be handled. Younger visitors may enjoy the exhibit but supervision will be required.
Expedition Egypt opens Saturday, June 8 and runs through July 28. Admission for non-members is $2.
