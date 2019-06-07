Exhibit at Gregg County Historical Museum tells story of Texas statehood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re curious about how the state of Texas came to be, well we may have a place where you can find out, and get away from a computer while doing it. The Gregg County Historical Museum has an exhibit that will tell you all about it, and you may find some unusual bits of history.
The Gregg County Historical Museum has many permanent exhibits behind its walls, but, according to Museum Director Lindsay Loy, The latest came from:
“Austin from Humanities Texas called “Annexation, Celebrating Texas Statehood,” Loy said.
It’s a full-panel exhibit explaining how Texas was founded:
“With the first there-hundred original colonists, their dealings with Mexico, their battle for Texas independence, and then their eventual annexation to the U.S. government. So it kind of gives you a whole history; a timeline of everything the Texas Colonists went through,” Loy explained.
In fact, Loy says she has:
“Been learning a lot of different things about Texas, not being a native Texan, from the exhibit.”
And you may want to get even more detail about the Alamo with a video documentary right there in the middle of the display. And Lindsay says one of her favorite panels involves the making of a musical instrument by hand.
“This is a panel about a guy named Henry, and there was a group of Texans; I believe they were trying to get to Mexico or somewhere, maybe to make a little peace with the Mexican Government; ended up in Santa Fe. And the Mexican government arrested them, put them in jail, and he spent his whole time there constructing a fiddle with nothing but a razor blade and a shard of glass,” Loy relayed.
And there is much, much more, but:
“I don’t want to give you too much, because then you won’t come to see the exhibit; so just a few teasers. But if you’re really interested in Texas history, and you want to know a little bit more about how Texas was started, then come and check it out,” Loy added.
And it’s a nice thing to learn all about Texas in Texas air conditioning.
The Gregg County Historical Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $5 and $2 for 18 and under. The exhibit runs through June 15.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.