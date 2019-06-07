East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers and/or thundershowers are possible over the northern portions of East Texas through this evening, but those chances remain fairly small, near 20%. Rain chances leave the forecast for the next 7 days...and maybe beyond. A weak front will continue to move through southern areas today, another is forecast to move through on Sunday night and another on Wednesday evening. The fronts on Sunday and Wednesday will keep us dry and cooler than normal for several days. However, this weekend, before Sunday’s front, Heat Index Values should reach 100 degrees during the heat of the day. Cooler air for next week will allow morning lows to be in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s. A very pleasant week ahead. Enjoy your weekend.