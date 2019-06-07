ESPN: Ex-Astro Keuchel joining Braves

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After sitting out the beginning of the 2019 season it appears ex-Houston Astros Dallas Keuchel has a new home.
According to ESPN, the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with Keuchel that could be close to $13 Million but could be prorated out closer to $20 Million.
The veteran was the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner. His 2018 record was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and 153 strikeouts Keuchel had two postseason starts with a 3.60 ERA. He made $13.2 million and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer by the Astros after the season.
