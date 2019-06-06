East Texans remember D-day heroes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are remembering those who, 75-years ago today, took part in the largest sea-borne invasion ever, famously known as D-day.
The effort was not just a battle, but a fight to determine the very freedoms of the entire world.
Carla Reeves has cared for countless World War II veterans over the years at Highland Pines nursing home in Longview, and many times heard the stories of D-day.
"An amazing group of people come through here and they have the awesome stories of the things that our generation will never know," she says.
The Germans, well aware of an impending invasion attempt, were prepared, but were convinced the attack would come at Calais, the narrowest part of the English channel.
Normandy took them by surprise.
“My Pawpaw ... and his name was Walt Davis ... had a brother that was in the service with him, and he was a prisoner of war. My pawpaw found him and rescued him,” says Heidi Downs.
Over the years, veterans have told of sacrifices at war and at home.
"What they lived through, through the times of rationing war times, this generation will never know that," Reeves says.
And for generations after, the knowledge that those who fought it saved countless millions from tyranny.
"Those people that have come through here have made this generation what it is today," says Reeves.
"They gave so much," Downs says.
At Normandy, the men who fought along its shores 75 years ago were honored by world leaders.
