Detective, Realtors recount what led to arrest of alleged con artist

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - There’s new information about the woman accused of forging documents to buy a $1 million house in Bossier Parish.
We’re now hearing from both the detective on the case and the two Realtors who helped authorities in the days leading up to the arrest Monday.
Smartphone footage taken by Jacob Wyatt captures the moments after the arrest of 47-year-old Pamela Chandler.
It all began with a hunch 48 hours earlier by Jacob’s father, Realtor Jeff Wyatt.
"I called Stacy and I said something ain't right."
Wyatt had stepped in over the Memorial Day holiday weekend to help fellow Realtor Stacy Lynn Berry, who’s client Pamela Chandler was trying to buy a $1.3 million lakefront home in Benton.
Chandler, of the 9200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 317 in Athens, Texas, is accused of forging documents to prove she had access to a large amount of money in a trust fund and could afford to buy the home.
“She was (a) really, really good con artist," Berry alleged. "I mean, the details and stuff that she would tell you really made you believe this lady is real.”
But Wyatt said it was one of those details that didn't seem quite right.
After a few phone calls, he realized Chandler's story was not checking out. So he reached out to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force.
Sgt. Christopher Davis explained that his task force soon discovered that several law enforcement agencies were looking for Chandler.
"She's wanted in Texas, she's wanted in Maryland. She just makes a path, you know, where she goes, you know. And that's kind of, that's kind of what we believe she is doing."
Davis said it’s fair to say he previously had not come across a case like this in his career.
“It’s crazy to me that, to think that you would even try to document something for, you know, for $1.3 million. It kind of blows my mind.”
You might think that, after this legal ordeal, the Realtors would be understandably upset about all of this. The waste of their time, energy, money.
But it turns out the exact opposite is true.
Berry said that’s because they helped authorities by bringing Chandler back to the house where she allegedly confessed when confronted by law enforcement officers.
“I am happy it turned out the way that it did, you know. No, we didn’t make any money on the sale. But we put a bad guy in jail. ... So that’s my takeaway."
Jeff Wyatt later repeated to KSLA News 12 the last words he reportedly said to Chandler as she was taken away in handcuffs:
"Welcome to Bossier City."
Chandler now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on two counts of forgery. Her bonds on those charges total $150,000.
Holds also have been placed on her by three other law enforcement agencies..
