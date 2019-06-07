African tortoise found in Upshur County now lives at local zoo

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas game warden found a rare African tortoise just walking down the road. The tortoise was without a home this week until he found himself in the arms of a zookeeper.
He’s lost and his name is unknown, but we’ll call him Flash for now.
“He’s an African spurred tortoise, also known as the Sulcata tortoise,” East Texas Zoo and Gator Park manager Logan Daw says.
Flash is native to the Sahara Desert, but was found wandering in Upshur County, Texas.
“The game warden asked if I could store a Sulcata tortoise here and I said sure thing,” Daw says.
Titus County Game Warden Jerry Ash Jr. says Flash was found on Llama Rd. in Upshur County Sunday afternoon, and because he was not able to personally house the 40-pound tortoise, Ash dropped him off at a well-known tortoise sanctuary.
“He’s in decent health, he’s a little light for what he should weigh in my aspect, so we are just going to put him on the same diet until we find an owner, if not he has a good little forever home with the other tortoises,” Daw says.
The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is home to the same species of tortoise as Flash.
They’re able to freely roam the grounds and eat a very special diet of fruits and veggies.
“Sunlight and endless supply of grass; he should be pretty happy,” Daw says.
If you or anyone you know has any information on Flash, give the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department a call.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.