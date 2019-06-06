Wreck involving 18-wheeler, cement truck slows Hwy 69 north of Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - An early morning wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a cement truck continues to clear north of Bullard.
According to officials with DPS, around 5:30 a.m. troopers responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler that ran into the back of a cement truck on Highway 69 near County Road 145 north of Bullard.
At least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
The wreck is clearing off on the shoulder, but motorists traveling northbound on Highway 69 should use caution approaching the scene.
