2 women sentenced in connection with Bullard murder case

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two East Texas women have been sentenced in connection with a burglary that left an elderly Bullard man dead.
Tationna Mosley, 19, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years adjudicated probation for a charge of burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Mosley was also ordered to take a life skills class.
A second person involved in the incident also appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing for her role in the same crime.
During the hearing, Krystal Dixon, 25, entered a guilty plea to charges of burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Sentencing has been set for 10:30 a.m. June 28.
Mosley and Dixon, along with Brentavian Henderson, 22, were arrested back in November 2018 after Smith County deputies found Roy Bowins, 77, dead on the floor of a shed behind his home on County Road 121 in Bullard.
Bowins was found by deputies who were responding to a check welfare call at the residence. At the time, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the deputies had to force their way into the shed after seeing the victim lying on the floor.
According to an affidavit filed by law enforcement officers, investigators found evidence in Bowins’ home of him having been dragged from the house to the outdoor building. There was also evidence of blunt force trauma to the neck, face, and head.
The affidavit alleges Henderson killed Bowins while stealing a car and two televisions from his home and that his sister, Dixon, and his girlfriend, Mosley, were his accomplices.
