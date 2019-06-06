Whitehouse track athlete honored with Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award scholarship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A future Texas Longhorn was honored today by the son of a Longhorn legend, receiving the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award scholarship for excellence in track and field.
River Tomlinson of Whitehouse High School joined Earl Campbell’s son, Christian, at the annual scholarship luncheon. Tomlinson ran track and field for the Wildcats, and said he was “blown away” when he realized he would be honored in Campbell’s name.
“First, it was breathtaking,” Tomlinson said during Thursday’s luncheon. “I mean, my mom -- when I asked her about it later -- she said ‘I just kept reading over it.'
“It just didn’t seem real to have such a huge honor bestowed upon me,” he added.
Tomlinson was treated to lunch Thursday as he was praised by board members of SPORTyler. Campbell couldn’t make it to the event, but his son Christian helped recognize one of the top student athletes in East Texas.
“This is definitely something that my dad is proud of, and I know he’s worked hard to kind of cement that legacy,” said Christian Campbell. “My family has always put a very high emphasis on education. So, establishing that pipeline and giving that opportunity to go on and continue higher education, I think, is a big deal.”
“Now, for me to be part of the Campbell family, so they say, is really humbling, a big honor, and still just breathtaking," Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson will attend University of Texas at Austin in the fall.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.