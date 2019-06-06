Webxtra: Lufkin Little League All-Stars manager talks new rules, game-planning strategies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It is All-Star season once again and the Lufkin All-Stars are hard at work preparing for their district tournament and another run to the Little League World Series.
Several rule changes have gone into effect that will change the look and feel of the run this time.
New bat standards and age rules from Little League will eliminate a lot of home runs people have seen in the past. Another change is the 13-year-olds are no longer allowed on the All-Star team.
If the new age rule was in place back in 2017, only four of the Lufkin players would have been on the U.S. Championship team.
We caught up with Manager Bud Maddux to talk about how the changes will effect the game planning strategy.
