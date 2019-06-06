WATCH LIVE: UT-Tyler Cowan Center unveils 2019-20 season

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Wondering what will be showing at the Cowan Center in the next year? The center is unveiling their lineup for the upcoming season Thursday.
The event will be held at the UT-Tyler Cowan Center Vaughn Auditorium.
Some of the acts coming to the center include:
- The Little Mermaid
- Cuentos
- Laura Ingram
- Carly Fiorina
- Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo
- The Pointer Sisters
- Rita Moreno
- Bandstand
- Martina McBride
- The Color Purple
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- The Jersey Boys – special event
- Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Review
- Diavolo Architecture in motion
- Cirque Eloize Hotel
- Stomp
- Menopause – The Musical
