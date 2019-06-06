Tyler man who stole lawnmower sentenced to 16 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was found guilty of stealing a lawnmower and then sentenced to 16 years in prison.
According to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on June 5 a jury found Larry Warren, 41, guilty of the offense of burglary of a building.
It’s reported Warren unlawfully entered a storage shed located in someone’s backyard and stole a lawnmower. Tyler police later determined Warren then pawned the lawnmower.
According to the DA’s office, the victim’s mother reported seeing Warren in the backyard of the victim.
During the trial, the jury learned Warren had an extensive criminal history and had been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his last felony. The office said he was still on parole when he committed the burglary.
The jury sentenced him to 16 years in the Texas Department of Corrections for the burglary.
