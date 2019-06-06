Two ejected in rollover wreck near Lake Jacksonville

LAKE JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were injured in a one vehicle rollover near Lake Jacksonville Thursday morning.
According to state troopers at the scene, the driver of an SUV was traveling north of County Road 3111 and lost control in a curve near Count Road 3109, causing the vehicle to roll at least once.
The driver and a child passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Both were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
