Deputies arrest Quitman man accused of participating in robbery, shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Quitman man accused of being the driver during the robbery and shooting of another man on Sunday.
Jordan Ryan Williams is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery. He was arrested on the charge Monday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to the shooting on Sunday and found a man shot in the neck and in need of medical attention. An investigator spoke with the victim at a Tyler hospital and the victim said he met Williams at a gas station in Mineola. He then went with Williams to a home in the county but left after some time.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he was driving east on FM 49 when Williams’ car came up behind him and he flashed his headlights. The victim said Williams pulled over in front of the victim’s vehicle.
The victim said Williams was driving the car and was now wearing a red bandana. According to the affidavit, the victim said the passenger of that car got out and, while holding a handgun, approached Williams. A scuffle then broke out between that man and the victim over the driver side door. The man fired a shot from the handgun, which struck the victim in the neck. The man then took victim’s wallet, which contained several hundred dollars.
The man then got back into the car with Williams and they left the scene, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit reports on Monday, the investigator spoke with Williams, who admitted to being there during the robbery.
