82nd Gladewater Round-up Rodeo begins

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The event that brings thousands of visitors to East Texas every June gets underway tonight: the Gladewater Round-up Rodeo.
In its 82nd year, the event draws top competitors for all over the country and the world, and has become an economic boon for the small East Texas town.
With the stock arrived at the Gladewater rodeo arena, and all preparations made, the Roundup rodeo is set for its 82nd edition.
“It’s wonderful that this rodeo casts a spotlight on our community like it does,” says Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp.
Bringing in thousands of visitors, the economic impact can't be understated.
“The restaurants to the stores to the gas pumps. This is a great economic benefit to this community, and you can’t ask for a better four day event than this rodeo,” Shipp says.
"It will benefit me and other restaurants also, small businesses especially the small businesses. We really need the economic impact and I think this rodeo does a great job," says Stan Walker, owner of Rolling Smokes Bar-b-que.
Part of its draw has been bringing top notch competitors in each year.
“Bullriders and barrel racers come from all over to participate. Families! This is a tradition for families, they come every night,” says Shipp.
The trickle-down effect is felt from hotels to restaurants.
"You'll have the visitors from around the country that come in and not only will they stay, in the few hotels in Gladewater, but that reaches out to Longview, Gilmer , even Kilgore and Tyler. Accommodations need to be made. They all eat here they shop here, go to our restaurants," says chamber of commerce member Tony Mccullough.
The round-up rodeo runs through Saturday night with the finale.
