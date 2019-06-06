EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly cloudy skies today and another chance for some scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers. Winds will be light and variable in direction through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. The chance for rain will continue tomorrow, with a few more scattered showers possible by afternoon and temperatures back in the mid 80s. More sunshine this weekend with temperatures warming back into the lower 90s. The dry weather will continue into next week, but a weak cold front arriving early Monday morning means temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.