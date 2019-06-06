LeTourneau University alumni participate in D-Day flyover in Normandy

By Dorothy Sedovic | June 6, 2019 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 5:45 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two LeTourneau University alumni participated in the D-Day flyover of Normandy, France, in recognition of the 75th anniversary of the historic invassion.

Harry “Rod” May and Aaron Lorson both participated in the flyover, which was part of a worldwide amassing of C-47 airplanes that were used in the D-Day invasion 75 years ago.

Dynamic Aviation owns one of these airplanes, the “Miss Virginia,” that joined 22 other crews and airplanes to commemorate the D-Day invasion. Standing with the vintage C-47 “Miss Virginia” aircraft are , from left, Rod Moyer, Karl Stoltzfus, Aaron Lorson and Moreno Aguiari. Another LETU alumnus, Ethan Pearce ’13 AFFS was aboard Dynamic Aviation’s Beech King Air 200 support aircraft.

