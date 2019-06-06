LeTourneau University alumni participate in D-Day flyover in Normandy

Dynamic Aviation owns one of these airplanes, the “Miss Virginia,” that joined 22 other crews and airplanes to commemorate the D-Day invasion. Standing with the vintage C-47 “Miss Virginia” aircraft are , from left, Rod Moyer, Karl Stoltzfus, Aaron Lorson and Moreno Aguiari. Another LETU alumnus, Ethan Pearce ’13 AFFS was aboard Dynamic Aviation’s Beech King Air 200 support aircraft.