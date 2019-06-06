How Trump tariffs on China and Mexico could hurt US economy

For months, businesses and investors have largely convinced themselves that Trump would deploy his tariffs only temporarily, as leverage to pry concessions from China, Mexico and others. And just over a month ago, it looked as if the U.S. and China were nearing a resolution in their conflict over Beijing's aggressive push to overtake American technological dominance. But negotiations collapsed — and Trump ramped up tariffs — after the U.S. side accused Beijing of reneging on commitments made earlier in the negotiations.