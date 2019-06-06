Former Sabine ISD teacher’s aide arrested on allegation of inappropriate relationship with student

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A former teacher’s aide at Sabine ISD has been arrested and charged with inappropriate relationship with a student.
Cassie Wyn Dowden, 27, of Diana, is charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. She was arrested on the charge Wednesday. Her bond has not yet been set.
Superintendent Stacey Bryce confirmed Dowden was employed as an aide with the elementary school and she is accused of having a relationship with a student in the school district. Bryce said he could not say which campus the student was a part of.
Bryce said Dowden resigned from the district in late May, before school officials had knowledge of the allegation. He said law enforcement made him aware of the investigation three days ago and the district has been cooperative in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.