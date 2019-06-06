Family medical clinic in Alto to host free community health fair

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - A family medical clinic in Alto is hosting a free community health fair on June 13 to remind residents that health and wellness advice is just around the corner.
Administrative staff with Alto Family Medical Clinic said the clinic opened in 2018, but the patient admission numbers have been low ever since. To help spread the message, staff said they chose to host a health, wellness, and safety fair.
“We will have vendors, all kinds of vendors here, that will be doing free screenings, dental checks, they’ll have blood pressures and pull-socks, you’ll be able to get your O2 stats taken,” said Sue Kaple, account executive with Alto Family Medical Clinic.
“We really just want people to know what’s available to them locally in terms of health services, one, and two, just to educate the community on different health issues,” said Candice Davis, executive administrator with Alto Family Medical Clinic.
Davis said a health fair offers the community one-on-one time to discuss with medical professionals and different industries about any questions they may have concerning their health and overall wellness in a more personal climate.
“There’s a lot of area that’s not covered, and there’s a lapse in healthcare,” said Davis. “And I think that rural health clinics in rural communities really need to buckle down and open and expand into these areas that are not covered, because we’re talking about people’s healthcare.”
The Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair will be held Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alto Family Medical Clinic. Administrators said vendors will provide medical education, booths for kids, as well as host a blood drive.
