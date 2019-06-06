East Texas nonprofits receive $140,000 in donations following Brookshire’s FRESH 15 race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen nonprofit organizations in East Texas are benefiting from a $140,000 donation from the Brookshire’s Grocery Company, which were proceeds from the sixth annual FRESH 15 race.
The FRESH 15 was established in 2014 to provide a race that promotes wellness and supports the community. One-hundred percent of race revenue is donated to local non-profit organizations, with more than $790,000 raised in six years, according to Brookshire’s.
“Everything that comes in from runner revenue is donated right back into the community, every single penny,” said Ashleigh Endicott, race director. “It’s something we’re really, really proud of; that we’re able to help so many charities around our area.”
Benefitting organizations include the following FRESH 15 charity partners:
· Tyler Police Department
· Tyler Fire Department
· Breckenridge Village of Tyler
· The Mentoring Alliance
· For the Silent
· Champions for Children of Smith County
· The Salvation Army
· Therapet
· SPCA of East Texas
· Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County
· Children’s Village
· Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas
· PATH
· Heartlight Ministries
· Bethesda Health Clinic
· Christian Women’s Job Corps
BGC Racing, a company within Brookshire’s Grocery Company which organizes company-sponsored races, also hosts the Heroes Run each year, except all proceeds raised by the Heroes Run race goes toward veteran and first responder groups.
“The FRESH 15 is all about bringing people together for an iconic race experience that showcases and strengthens the Tyler community,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “We are very thankful for the support of our FRESH 15 runners to make this donation possible and help provide strength, stability and safety for local families.”
The next Heroes Run will be held Oct. 26, 2019 in downtown Shreveport. Registration is now underway. The next FRESH 15 race will take place on March 7, 2020.
