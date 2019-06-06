East Texas baseball, softball players selected to state-wide All-Star Games

By Caleb Beames | June 5, 2019 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 8:35 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the high school baseball and softball season behind us that means there is only one thing left for the players - All-Star Games.

The two biggest ones in the state are the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game and the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game.

On the boys side, the 46th annual edition of games will take place from Dell Diamond in round Rock on Saturday June 15. the 1A-4A game will start at 10 am and the 5A-6A game will start at 1 pm. It is not just players that will be involved. Central Heights coach Travis Jackson will be one of the 3A coaches represented.

East Texas baseball players making appearances in the game are:

  • Davis Powell - Lufkin (5A/6A North Team)
  • Brandon Hendrix - Dallardsville Big Sandy (1A-4A South Team)
  • Seth Smith - Carthage (1A-4A South Team)
  • Luke Alvis - Woden (1A-4A South Team)
  • Parker Moye - Evadale (1A-4A South Team)
  • Cade Graves - Central (1A-4A South Team)
  • Rowan Arrant - Central Heights (1A-4A South Team)
  • Johnnie Krawietz - Canton (1A-4A North Team)
  • Jayden Morgan - Edgewood (1A-4A North Team)
  • Drew McNeel - Harmony (1A-4A North Team)
  • Guss Witt - Kilgore (1A-4A North Team)
  • Chase Richardson - Van (1A-4A North Team)

On the girls side, the state-wide coaches association game is for incoming seniors. The games will take place July 9 in Arlington. Just like on the boy’s side an East Texas coach will be honored. Corrigan’s Michael Scroggin has been picked as an assistant coach for the 1A-4A game.

East Texas softball players making appearances in the game are:

  • Kate  Womack - Sulphur Springs (5A-6A Red Team)
  • Kaleigh Anderson - West Sabine (1A-4A Blue Team)
  • Shelby Brookshire - Woden (1A-4A Blue Team)
  • Johnae Robinson - Central (1A-4A Blue Team)
  • Lexi Windso - Central (1A-4A Blue Team) *** ALTERNATE
  • Ashtyn Alvarez - Diboll (1A-4A Blue Team) *** ALTERNATE

