DPS: Woman killed after hit from behind by pickup truck when slowing to turn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a fatal wreck that occurred Thursday afternoon.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said that troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 69, about a mile and a half north of Alto. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150, driven by Benjamin James Tissee, 29, of Waxahachie, was headed north on 69 in the inside lane behind a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo.
The driver of the Monte Carlo, Blondria Dee Griffin, 55, of Alto, slowed her vehicle to make a left turn at the crossover of County Road 2236, DPS says, and was struck from behind by Tissee, who failed to control his speed.
Griffin was taken to UT Health Jacksonville where she was pronounced dead by Judge Rodney Wallace. Tissee is not shown to have been injured in the crash in the preliminary report, Dark says.
The crash remains under investigation.
