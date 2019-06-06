DPS identify those involved in fatal Arp crash

Yesterday at 4:44 AM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-135 in the city of Arp, Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1996 Dodge Dakota, William Gamage, 27, of Troup was traveling north on SH-135 in the city of Arp at the same time the driver of a 2012 Ford SUV driven by James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge rounded a curve in the roadway and veered into the oncoming lane where the vehicles collided head-on. Gamage was transported to UT-Health Tyler in serious condition. Sifford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to Lighthouse in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.