DPS identify those involved in fatal Arp crash
(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 6, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 12:09 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Yesterday at 4:44 AM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-135 in the city of Arp, Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1996 Dodge Dakota, William Gamage, 27, of Troup was traveling north on SH-135 in the city of Arp at the same time the driver of a 2012 Ford SUV driven by James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge rounded a curve in the roadway and veered into the oncoming lane where the vehicles collided head-on. Gamage was transported to UT-Health Tyler in serious condition. Sifford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to Lighthouse in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.

