DPS identify those involved in fatal Arp crash

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:
Yesterday at 4:44 AM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-135 in the city of Arp, Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1996 Dodge Dakota, William Gamage, 27, of Troup was traveling north on SH-135 in the city of Arp at the same time the driver of a 2012 Ford SUV driven by James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge rounded a curve in the roadway and veered into the oncoming lane where the vehicles collided head-on. Gamage was transported to UT-Health Tyler in serious condition. Sifford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to Lighthouse in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.