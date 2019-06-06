DPS adds man with ties to Bowie County to 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man with ties to Bowie County and Louisiana has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.
A cash reward of up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to the capture of Leonard Dee Taylor, 47. He is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.
“Taylor has been wanted since April 2018 when he absconded from his last known address in Houston,” a press release stated. “He also has ties to Bowie County (Texarkana) and parts of Louisiana. In 2003, Taylor was convicted in Bowie County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.”
Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, and he was released on parole in March of 2015, according to his wanted bulletin. As part of his parole, he was required to register as a sex offender every three months for the rest of his life.
“In early 2018, Taylor absconded from his last known address in Houston,” the wanted bulletin states. “On April 4, 2018, a parole violation warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. An additional warrant has since been issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for Taylor's arrest for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements.”
Taylor is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall and about 150 pounds. According to the DPS press release, he also has tattoos on the tops of both of his hands.
Texas Crime Stoppers is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division. It offers a cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.
Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $25,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that have resulted in arrests so far this year.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:
• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
• Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, the press release stated. Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
According to the press release, DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists.
“Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous,” the press release stated.
