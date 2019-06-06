Bike and Build pedals through East Texas on way to California

By Blake Holland | June 6, 2019 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 1:48 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These folks are part of Bike and Build. They’re traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to Santa Cruz, California.

They stayed in Carthage Wednesday night and will stop in Athens Thursday night. I met up with them in Tyler.

Bike and Build is a non profit organization which works to raise money and awareness for affordable housing across the country.

So far this group (Southern U.S. team) has raised more than $107,000.

The group expects to reach Santa Cruz, Ca., by July 27th

