Bike and Build pedals through East Texas on way to California

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These folks are part of Bike and Build. They’re traveling from Jacksonville, Florida to Santa Cruz, California.
They stayed in Carthage Wednesday night and will stop in Athens Thursday night. I met up with them in Tyler.
Bike and Build is a non profit organization which works to raise money and awareness for affordable housing across the country.
So far this group (Southern U.S. team) has raised more than $107,000.
The group expects to reach Santa Cruz, Ca., by July 27th
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.