B.B. gun vandals shooting out car windows in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas law enforcement agencies are on the lookout tonight for some b.b. gun shooters. Since May 14, they tell us they’ve received two to three calls about b.b. gun related shootings every day.
“My wife went to the store, and as soon as she got in the car, the back window just shattered,” Smith County resident Michael Cope says.
“I got ready to open my door, and my glass was shattered,” Smith County resident Glenda Parker says.
It’s a common problem a lot of East Texans seem to have lately, and officials say it’s not accidental.
“We probably have over 20 reports at this point, and that’s not even including Tyler P.D., they’ve been having the same kind of incidences also,” Smith County Sgt. Nikki Keegan says.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has been called out to more than 20 homes, and two businesses since mid-May, and all callers complain of the same exact thing.
“An unknown person is driving by parked vehicles and using a b.b. gun to shatter the windows,” Sgt. Keegan says.
Some shots were unsuccessful, not hitting the windows, but denting car doors and chipping the paint.
“They’re doing a lot of damage everywhere around Tyler,” Cope says.
The most frequent target was a moving vehicle driving on Highway 155, and that victim described the car as dark in color.
“There is probably more than one person involved; the driver, and the person shooting the b.b. gun,” Sgt. Keegan says.
A Smith County patrol vehicle was also shot at and damaged.
With each incident, there doesn’t seem to be any kind of pattern when it comes to the victims.
“I hope they get caught,” Parker says.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says, once these suspects are caught, depending on the total amount of damage done, these people could be facing felony charges.
