One killed, one injured in head-on collision in Arp

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision in Arp.
According to a state trooper at the scene, around 4:30 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 135, also known as W. Longview Street a few miles west of Highway 64.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
Another person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
