One killed, one injured in head-on collision in Arp

One killed, one injured in head-on collision in Arp
(Source: KLTV staff)
By Kerri Compton | June 5, 2019 at 6:47 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 7:31 AM

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision in Arp.

According to a state trooper at the scene, around 4:30 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 135, also known as W. Longview Street a few miles west of Highway 64.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Another person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

KLTV has a crew at the scene and will have updates as they become available.

Check back to KLTV.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.