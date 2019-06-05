Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the lower 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Grab those umbrellas today! Clouds are increasing this morning as light to moderate showers progress northward through the region. Rain will continue off and on through the day today thanks to an influx of tropical moisture. The area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center has been watching does not look to become a tropical system, but as it drifts northward, it will continue to push deep tropical moisture over East Texas and this will keep likely rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cooler with highs in the 80s. By the weekend, rain looks to clear out and the sunshine will warm things back up into the lower 90s with high humidity, so it will feel like the mid 90s. A slight chance for rain on Sunday with a weak cold front moving through East Texas and a slight cool down for early next week.