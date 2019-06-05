WATCH LIVE: Teams compete in East Texas Literacy Council’s Bee for Literacy

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas Literacy Council is hosting their 27th annual Bee for Literacy at Pine Tree Junior High School in Longview Wednesday.
The bee will take place at 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
KLTV’s own Stephanie “Mama Steph” Frazier will be the emcee for the event.
According to official rules, the teams participating will have two spellers. Speller 1 will spell in the first round, speller 2 in the second round, and continue to rotate until disqualified or until final elimination.
The pronouncer will pronounce the word, may give the definition, may use it in a sentence, and may pronounce the word again. The speller may ask for one final pronunciation.
Spellers may collaborate on the spelling of the word, but the speller must begin spelling within 20 seconds from the last time the pronouncer pronounces the word. No more help from their teammate after approaching the microphone. Once the designated speller begins spelling, he or she may stop and retrace their spelling. However, the spelling may not be changed in the retracing. If the spelling is changed, the team is eliminated. Once a word is misspelled, the team is out.
Here is a list of the companies with teams that are competing:
- Austin Bank
- Christus Good Shepherd
- Eastman Team 1
- Eastman Team 2
- Komatsu
- Longview Greggton Rotary
- Longview ISD
- Longview News-Journal
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- Neiman Marcus
- Pine Tree ISD
- Rotary Club of Longview
- SWEPCO
- St. Andrew Presbyterian
- St. Mary’s Catholic School
- Texas Bank & Trust
- Trinity School of Texas
- U.S. Title
- Verabank
- Zonta Club
