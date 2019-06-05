WATCH LIVE: Teams compete in East Texas Literacy Council’s Bee for Literacy

Spellers may collaborate on the spelling of the word, but the speller must begin spelling within 20 seconds from the last time the pronouncer pronounces the word. No more help from their teammate after approaching the microphone. Once the designated speller begins spelling, he or she may stop and retrace their spelling. However, the spelling may not be changed in the retracing. If the spelling is changed, the team is eliminated. Once a word is misspelled, the team is out.