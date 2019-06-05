Two East Texas players picked up during MLB draft

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Two more East Texas players have been selected during the MLB Draft.
Tyler Junior College’s Peyton Miller was picked up the Oakland Athletics organization during the 14th round and Stephen F. Austin State University’s Alex Palmer was picked up by the Houston Astros organization in the 20th round as the 616th overall pick.
Miller, from Bullard, pitched for the Apaches and Bullard High School.
The SFA baseball team tweeted their congratulations about Palmer on Wednesday.
“Are you ready for The Mane Event, Houston?” they asked, referring to Palmer’s signature long locks.
Palmer, a right-hand pitcher, played at Cisco College before becoming a Lumberjack. Read more about his baseball career here.
On Tuesday, Justin Slaten was drafted by the Texas Rangers. The 6 foot 4 inch-tall player was selected as the the 86th overall pick.
