Smith County Sheriff’s office asks for information on drive-by BB gun shootings

This rash of criminal mischief incidents began on May 14, 2019 and have been steady as of this date. On May 17th alone, there were a total of 12 reported criminal mischief incidents. The Sheriff’s Office is receiving about 2 to 3 reports every few days. The suspect(s) appears to be using a BB gun to shoot at vehicle windows. The most frequent target is parked vehicles, however, the suspect(s) did hit one moving vehicle on HWY 155 South. The victim of this particular incident only described a “dark passenger car.” In a separate incident, the Tyler Police Department received a report from a victim seeing a “dark colored car” as well. In this report, the victim stated that he actually observed a suspect shooting a BB gun at his vehicle.