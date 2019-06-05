Professional chefs teach Region 7 nutrition personnel skills to make meals healthy, appealing to kids

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Region 7 child nutrition personnel were treated to special training that would help them create fresh, more vibrant meals that appeal to students that are well within federal guidelines.
Professional chefs on Wednesday visited Whitehouse High School where they held Meal Appeal University, where they taught nutrition personnel knife skills, whole grain cooking, plate and line presentation, and behavioral economics.
“We’re teaching them new skills to cook with, so we can make meals more eye appealing, because you know we do eat with our eyes; we’re teaching them garnishing, we’re teaching them knife skills,” said Elaine Revell, Region 7 child nutrition coordinator. “We’re also showing them how to cook with whole grains, whole grain flours, and how to cook foods that kids will like and more nutritious.”
This was the first time Region 7 has hosted such an event. Training was paid for by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“It’s been a wonderful process, and we’re hoping all of our ladies will take back the information that they’re learning so they can make meals at their individual campuses a lot better,” said Revell.
More than 150 participants attended Meal Appeal University from dozens of districts from across northeast Texas. Revell said they would prepare various recipes throughout the day as they learned new methods and techniques. Participants will also receive kitchen tools to take back and use in their school cafeterias.
“They’d love for us to be able to host more of these classes. They’re excited about getting hands-on experience that they can learn and take back to their campuses,” Revell added. “I hope to see more kids take school lunches, and I hope to see the excitement carry on.”
